School bus services canceled for students in area of east Topeka standoff

Related Coverage Police in standoff with suspected shooter in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee Heights USD 450 sent out a notice to parents and students Friday morning saying that due to an emergency situation regarding a police standoff, they will not be able to provide school bus service for students in an area of east Topeka.

The district reports this is for students who live in the area of Rice Road between 6th Street and the roundabouts.

Those students will be give an excused absence if they are unable to attend school Friday, according to the district.

The district ended their message to students and parents by saying “please do all you need to do to remain safe.”

Topeka Police and multiple agencies have been on scene of an apartment complex in east Topeka where they have been involved in a standoff with a suspected shooter since before 10 p.m. Thursday who has been shooting at police as well.

One person is injured, according to police though it is not clear how severely injured they are.

A person is reportedly holed-up in an apartment at 3525 SE 7th Street, and shooting at police. Tear gas is being deployed in an effort to end the standoff. The suspect is firing rounds, according to TPD. Police are asking that the public stays out of the area.

Police say Rice Rd. is closed from SE 6th to SE 8th and those traveling in the area will need to take alternative route, including school buses.

Police reported just after 3 a.m. Friday that the suspect was still barricaded and shooting from within the apartment. Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

The Lawrence Police Department and Kansas Homeland Security are both on scene assisting.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.