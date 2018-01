JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man wanted for kidnapping and other charges in Jackson County has been captured.

Shaun Justin Barber was captured Friday morning according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Barber is wanted for kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and domestic battery.

A warrant was issued on December 11, 2017 and December 15, 2017 by the Jackson County District Court.

