TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT News) — Sally Zellers will be remembered by friends and family at a service on Saturday.

She spent years investing in the lives of people in Topeka. She was a leader of Topeka Rescue Mission’s NET Reach program and the Safe Streets Coalition.

Zellers, 65, died on Dec. 25, 2017. She was an avid runner and a member of Fellowship Bible Church.

Services for Zellers are set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 S.W. 10th Ave. in Topeka.