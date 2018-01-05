Wamego Fire and US Honor Flag honor fallen firefighter ahead of funeral

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) — The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in Kansas at 6:15 Friday night. It’s in Wamego to honor fallen firefighter John Randle.

The U.S. Honor Flag arrived in Wamego around 6:15 Friday night.

It travels the country honoring fallen heroes. In this case, Randle is the first to be honored with the flag in 2018.

On Tuesday, Randle died after suffering serious injuries from a fall after returning from fighting a fire.

Randle is the first fallen firefighter of 2018 in the U.S. and because of that, and his honorable sacrifice to the community, the U.S. Honor Flag is helping to memorialize him.

“The United States Honor Flag represents sacrifices that are made by all the heroes: Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military,” said Cynthia Cohn, Chief of Staff of U.S. Honor Flag. “That flag represents their sacrifice that they make every day out protecting all of us.”

The flag has honored over 1,000 fallen heroes since its beginning in 2001.

“If that flag can bring them just a little bit of comfort during a tragedy like this, that’s what it’s here for,” Cohn said.

Shannon Simmer, Randle’s granddaughter-in-law says the recognition from across the community and country is helping to bring his family closure.

“He’s getting what he deserves,” Simmer said. “He deserves the respect. He deserves for everyone to know what a great man he was and everyone coming here and showing their support shows just how good of a man he was.”

Tonight, Wamego firefighters honored Randle by hanging the flag over Stewart Funeral Home to remember him.

The U.S. Honor Flag will remain with Randle’s body until the conclusion of his funeral.