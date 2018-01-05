Woman removed from house involved in east Topeka police standoff

Related Coverage Topeka police still on scene after 15 hours of armed standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police says a woman has been removed from a house involved in an east Topeka standoff and that the scene remains active and dangerous.

Topeka Police and multiple agencies have been on the scene for over 15 hours in east Topeka where they have been involved in a standoff with a suspected shooter since before 10 p.m. Thursday.

A person called police and reported hearing what was possibly a gunshot and then a woman yelling, according to police.

When officers arrived on scene they reported seeing a person down inside a townhome in the 3500 block of SE 7th Street but were unable to gain entry inside to determine the extent of the person’s injuries due to gunshots being fired from inside the home toward responding officers.

Topeka Police reported just before 1 p.m. a woman had been removed from the house and is receiving medical care. Police said it is unknown how many people remain inside the home at this time.

Police report that 6th Street has been completely closed in both directions from Croco to Rice Road.

Tear gas is being deployed in an effort to end the standoff.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, a KSNT News crew on scene reported that officers were still trying to make contact with the suspect inside the townhome through a loud speaker.

People in the area have been evacuated and the Red Cross has been called to help residents and first responders.

Identification on the individual armed inside the residence is yet to be determined.

As of Friday morning, the suspect is continuing to shoot at first responders, according to police.

Topeka Police says the situation remains active and very dangerous and are asking everyone to please avoid the area.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.