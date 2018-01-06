Chilly start to the weekend, warm-up looming

More sun than clouds is expected through much of Saturday, to go along with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A southeast wind returns, at about 5 to 10 mph, keeping wind chills in the upper teens and 20s through the day on Saturday.

Clouds build in late Saturday into early Sunday. Saturday evening looks to be dry, but some drizzle could develop after midnight. Low temperatures look to happen shortly after midnight as temperatures won’t drop much under the blanket of cloud cover. Mid to upper 20s around midnight will cross back into the low to mid 30s by daybreak on Sunday.

Slightly better chances for precipitation will emerge by daybreak on Sunday, as well. With temperatures expected to be near the freezing mark of 32°, freezing drizzle/rain, sleet, and even a couple of wet snowflakes are all fair game. But by mid-morning, temperatures will be far enough from 32° that everything will transition over to rain.

The best chance of meaningful rain will be for the eastern and southern portions of Northeast Kansas. Even when spots are dry, sunshine will be limited through most of the day on Sunday. Even so, Sunday will begin a gradual warm-up as temperatures will max out in the upper 30s and 40s.

Sunshine and milder weather returns for the first half of the upcoming work week as temperatures get back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A potential storm system late on Wednesday into Thursday looks to bring along a new snow chance, but will also slash temperatures back into the 20s and 30s.