Grease dump into manhole still unsolved in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence police continue to seek answers after thousands of gallons of cooking grease were illegally dumped into a city manhole.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that it has been six months since the grease contaminated the city’s storm sewer system and waterways, requiring days to clean. Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says there are no leads in the case, but anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The grease was dumped into a manhole near a grocery store and a strip mall. The city had to hire plumbers to clean sewer lines, a hazardous materials cleanup crew to decontaminate a creek, and a septic service to assist in the cleanup.

The city has not said how much the remediation cost.

Businesses typically pay outside companies to properly dispose of cooking grease.