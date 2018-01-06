Hutchinson man dead in shooting involving Arizona Forest Service officer

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) – The FBI says a 51-year-old Hutchinson man is dead following an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer who was not injured.

The FBI identified the man killed in the Friday night incident as Tyler Miller, the owner of TNT bonding in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting.

Sedona is 100 miles north of Phoenix. Oak Creek Canyon is a popular summertime recreation area.