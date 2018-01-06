Kansas lawmaker wants abandoning a guns to be criminal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas lawmaker wants to make it a crime to abandon a firearm in a public place, a measure spurred in part by a scare on the University of Kansas campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Democratic Rep. Boog Highberger of Lawrence pre-filed the bill Dec. 28 for the legislative session that begins Monday.

In September, a KU student found a loaded handgun that had been left in a bathroom stall. Authorities determined the gun had been stolen.

A law that took effect July 1 allows handguns to be concealed and carried in most government buildings, including college campus buildings.

The proposal would make it a misdemeanor to leave a firearm in a public place where it would be accessible to someone other than the owner.