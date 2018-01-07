18-year-old Maple Hill man dead after early morning crash

ALMA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old is dead after an early morning crash in Wabaunsee County.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, a Pontiac Grand-Am was north on K-99, just north of Alma, when it began to drift off the roadway to the left, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car then over corrected and left the roadway to the right, striking a utility pole.

The driver and only occupant in the vehicle was identified as Andrew T. Sopoci, 18, of Maple Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt according to KHP.