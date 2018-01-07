3 arrested at Mayetta residence on drug charges

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men were arrested Saturday in Jackson County on drug charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said officers served a search warrant at a home located at 205 E. Jones Street around 2:30 p.m. as a result of a drug investigation.

Robert Neal Kirk, 54, of Topeka was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darren Dale McManus, 51, of Hoyt and Paul George Tuckwin, 53, of Mayetta were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

All three men are currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with bond pending.