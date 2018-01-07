Diminishing chance of a wintry mix, rain chance for some

Temperatures ran away from that freezing mark of 32° this morning, especially along I-70 and to the south, where temperatures were already in the upper 30s and lower 40s by daybreak. Road temperatures have responded to that, and are warming up above freezing, as well. With that in mind, the chance of slick, icy spots has diminished. Still, areas closer to the Nebraska-Kansas border, like Nemaha and Brown counties, are still cold enough to support the chance of some freezing drizzle and even some sleet. With that in mind, the chance of some icy, slick spots still exists there through mid-morning.

As the better area of moisture pushes into the region, it’ll be just a rain chance for late this morning into the afternoon. The best chance of meaningful rain will be for the eastern and southern portions of Northeast Kansas. The chance of at least some patchy areas of drizzle will exist across Northeast Kansas through the first half of the day. Even when spots are dry, sunshine will be limited through most of the day on Sunday. Areas along the turnpike, and to the south and east, are expected to see little to no sunshine. Northwestern areas could squeeze out at least some sunshine before the day comes to an end.

Even so, at least the first half of Sunday will be socked under cloud cover across much of Northeast Kansas. With that in mind, temperatures aren’t expected to jump up all too much. High temperatures still look to stay in the 30s and 40s for Sunday.

The cloud cover will gradually start to break apart and clear out overnight tonight, allowing temperatures to fall back into the 20s. Even though an additional chance of precipitation isn’t expect for tonight, slick spots could develop. This is more of a concern for the southeastern areas that could see the rain late Sunday morning into the afternoon. Due to the lack of sunshine expected after the rainfall, it’ll be harder for the rain to evaporate off of the surface. As temperatures fall below freezing, any moisture left on the roadways could freeze over, so slick, icy spots could be possible for the morning commute on Monday.

As Monday progresses though, milder air will be ushered in. Mostly sunny and near 50° weather is expected for both Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, before those mild temperatures come crashing down.

Our next weather maker looks to move in late on Wednesday into Thursday. Not only will it bring along a possible snow chance for Thursday, but also slash temperatures back down into the 20s and 30s for the second half of the week.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis