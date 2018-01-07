Manhattan man hit by semi while in police custody

By Published:

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — A man in custody by authorities was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.

The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on I-70, about eight miles east of Abilene.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Andre Levar Murphy, 38, of Manhattan was in custody and on both knees in the south ditch when he stood up and ran across both eastbound lanes of traffic.

The semi’s driver was listed as Jeffrey Monroe Jones, 47, of Gore, Okla.

Jones was traveling eastbound on I-70 and was getting over into the inside lane and slowing for emergency vehicles. That’s when Murphy ran into traffic and was struck by the semi.

Murphy was taken to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for injuries.

Jones was not injured.

