Stokes Out Due to Injury

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior guard Kamau Stokes will be out for an undetermined period of time after sustaining an injury in the first half of Saturday’s game at Texas Tech.

“I’m incredibly disappointed for Kamau and his family,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “He has worked extremely hard to become one of the top guards in the Big 12. I know that he will come back from this setback and become an even better player.”

A starter in all 15 games this season, Stokes has led Kansas State (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) in a number of categories, including 3-point field goals (33), assists (4.6 apg.) and minutes (30.5 mpg.), while ranking second in double-figure scoring games (11), third in scoring (13.4 ppg.) and field goals made (61) and fourth in steals (1.4 spg.).

It will mark the second time in three seasons that Stokes will miss an extended period of time after missing the final 12 games of his freshman season in 2015-16.

With Stokes out, redshirt freshman Cartier Diarra is expected to earn his first career start against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.