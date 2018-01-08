Crews working fire at SW Topeka townhomes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday afternoon in southwest Topeka.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of SW 28th Street, just east of Fairlawn, according to Topeka Police Dispatch.

KSNT News Reporter James Ryan, who is on scene, reported that traffic was being blocked on 28th Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Witnesses tell KSNT News they heard a “boom” and came out to see the back of the building on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

