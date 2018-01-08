Fort Riley solider holds special reenlistment ceremony

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) — Sergeant Raymond Parga could have picked anywhere to have his army reenlistment ceremony.

He choose Maple Hill Elementary, holding his ceremony in the school’s gym that also doubles as the cafeteria.

“They only reenlist in their careers a few times and so for him to, of all places, select us here at Maple Hill Elementary is just very special,” said Principal Jan Hutley. “We were completely honored to represent him.”

The kids at the school mean a lot to Parga, who’s on his third enlistment in the army.

“They tell me about themselves and their goals, and football games and all that,” said Parga. “I feel like we really connect and we bond, almost like they’re my little brothers or little sisters.”

For the last several years he’s been on a special mission, investing in students through Fort Riley’s Adopt-A-School program.

“He’s fun to be around and I think that really helps kids relate to him and or military personnel,” said Hutley. “It really is a win-win for our kids and for the military.”

After the ceremony the kids marched, one-by-one, to give high fives and hand drawn cards to show how much they care about Parga.

Parga said a lot of soldiers will reenlist at sports stadiums and meet athletes while others hold their ceremonies in helicopters.

“I wanted to do something that meant a lot to me, and that meant a lot to the people that mean a lot to me,” said Parga.