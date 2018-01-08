Friends mourn loss of Maple Hill man killed in car crash

Alma, Kan. (KSNT) – 18-year-old Maple Hill man Andrew Sopoci was killed in a car crash on K-99 near Alma Sunday morning. His friends said he always lifted their spirits.

“He was a loving and caring individual, you know?” James Cebulska said. Cebulska has been friends with Andrew since Kindergarten. The two also worked together at a gas station.

“He would always put a smile on our face was always looking out for us,” Cebulska said. “You know, you don’t know what that’s actually like until it’s gone.”

Kansas Highway Patrol said his car drifted to the left before overcorrecting and running into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. KHP said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Another grade school friend, Taylor Hoffman, also worked with Sopoci and Cebulska.

“His sense of humor was way funny you know,” Hoffman said. “There was just something about him. We had some really good times together and he always made me laugh.”

Cebulska had similar music tastes to Sopoci. He said they both enjoyed listening to classic rock.

“We’d sit at the park sometimes in Maple Hill and turn the radio on and just see who could name the songs first,” he said. “You know, that’s the kind of stuff that I’m going to miss the most.”

Cebulska said he and other friends got together to support each other Sunday morning after hearing about the crash.