Kansas man killed in Arizona headed to spiritual retreat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A family attorney says a man killed in an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer had been headed to a spiritual retreat.

The Wichita Eagle reports that family attorney Matt Bretz says 51-year-old Tyler Miller, of Hutchinson, Kansas, apparently lost control of his pickup truck Friday as he was driving on a curvy mountain road, went off the road and hit a large rock. Bretz says the father of four was shot after getting out of his vehicle, although it’s unclear what happened beforehand. Bretz says the FBI indicated Miller wasn’t armed.

The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting. Sedona is 100 miles north of Phoenix.

