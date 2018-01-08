Local veteran breaks ground on veterans park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A new park is coming to the Capital City and it officially broke ground today.

It’s been specially made for local veterans and their families. The park will be named Heroes Memorial Sports Park Inc.

The owner of the land, Max Cohen, is a veteran himself.

He told KSNT News he came up with the idea five years ago as a way to put the land to good use.

His plans include a lake, cabins, camping grounds and a golf course.

The project is still thousands of dollars short of its $800,000 goal.

To donate, either contact Max at topeka123@hotmail.com or at (785) 220-8850. His GoFundMe page can be found here.