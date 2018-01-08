Local web series focuses on social issues while bringing laughs

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kat Keyes and Dané Shobe are co-creators of the locally created and produced web series, “Lucky Us.”

The show is an odd couple comedy, based on their real-life friendship. It’s shot locally in Topeka and Lawrence with the help of local businesses, actors, musicians and other collaborators.

The show has multiple goals; to show that quality entertainment projects can be produced right here at home, to make a passion project come to life, and to talk about socially relevant issues while hopefully still entertaining people and making them smile.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s