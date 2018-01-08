Local web series focuses on social issues while bringing laughs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kat Keyes and Dané Shobe are co-creators of the locally created and produced web series, “Lucky Us.”

The show is an odd couple comedy, based on their real-life friendship. It’s shot locally in Topeka and Lawrence with the help of local businesses, actors, musicians and other collaborators.

The show has multiple goals; to show that quality entertainment projects can be produced right here at home, to make a passion project come to life, and to talk about socially relevant issues while hopefully still entertaining people and making them smile.