Man charged with shooting, wounding officer in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A research associate at Kansas State University has been charged with shooting and wounding a police officer in Manhattan.

Riley County prosecutor Barry Wilkerson said 38-year-old Mark Harrison was charged Monday with three counts of attempted capital murder. He said Harrison was making a first appearance later in the day. Bond is set at $2 million.

The Riley County Police Department said in a news release that Sgt. Pat Tiede has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Tiede was wounded Friday afternoon while responding to a report of a domestic situation. Tiede surrendered after barricading himself inside a home for two hours.

Jeff Morris, Vice President for Communications and Marketing at Kansas State University, confirmed with KSNT News that Harrison is a research associate for Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering at the university.