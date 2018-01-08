Man involved in 2016 warehouse murder pleads guilty

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Calvin Phillips Jr., 24, of Topeka pleaded guilty Monday to two charges related to the 2016 homicide of Curt Cochran.

Phillips Jr. pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, Intentional (Level 1 Felony) and Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1 Felony).

On May 9, 2016, coworkers of Cochran found him dead and tied to an overturned chair in a warehouse at 200 SW Jackson.

Law enforcement was then notified and the investigation revealed that Cochran had been tied to the chair with his head wrapped in plastic before being beaten. He suffered a large laceration to his throat.

The investigation led to the arrest of Phillips and Michael Timothy Lamar Hall, 35, of Topeka. Both were charged with the homicide.

It is likely Phillips will face consecutive sentences for each count, with an additional 30 months to his sentence. Phillips will also be required to testify against Hall, when his case goes to trial Jan. 12.

Phillips will be sentenced March 9 at 1:30 p.m.