Minor injuries after 2-vehicle crash south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a two-vehicle crash south of Topeka.

A 2003 Chevy Tahoe was merging onto U.S. 75 at 77th Street and was traveling too fast for the current weather conditions, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Tahoe then struck the real axel of a 2014 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as Jessica Faye Wright, 36, of Topeka, who was taken to Stormont Vail with possible injuries.

The driver of the Escape was identified as Julie L. Carter, 50, of Burlingame, who was taken to St. Francis with possible injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to KHP.

Multiple other accidents were reported Monday morning around Topeka due to the weather conditions causing roads to be slick.

