NY salesman permanently banned from doing business in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A New York man operating as a door-to-door salesman has been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas, according to Attorney General derek Schmidt.

Jawad Yahya was doing business as Yaja Collection Inc., a foreign corporation doing business as Yahya Liquidation Sales, Liquidation Station and Nationwide Liquidation.

District Judge Larry D. Hendricks approved the ban after Yahya failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him. Yahya was also ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused Yahya of making door-to-door sales of counterfeit merchandise, such as athletic apparel, perfume, jewelry and electronics.

Although the 2015 sale in Topeka was at a rented location and not conducted house-house, it was not in compliance with Kansas door-to-door sales laws. It was considered a door-to-door sale because it was not at the seller’s fixed place of business.

Yahya was previously convicted of selling counterfeit goods in at least three other states. He is currently serving time in a Mississippi federal prison.