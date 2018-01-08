Police identify deceased woman in East Topeka standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The woman found dead in last Friday’s 16-hour standoff in East Topeka has been identified as Tiffany Montalvo, 31, of Eudora.

Investigators are calling this incident a homicide and suicide, according to Topeka Police.

Three people were in the townhome during the standoff. All three were known to each other.

Juan Lucio was the man found dead inside, along with Montalvo.

Police said a third woman inside the townhome was able to exit safely around 1 p.m. through a second story window to first responders. She was taken to be checked by medical personnel. The woman has not been identified at this time.

The Shawnee County Coroners’ Office continues it’s investigation. Any toxicology reports will take several weeks before results are known.