Police investigating armed robbery at Topeka Chinese restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown Topeka restaurant.

The robbery was reported at 11 a.m. at the China Express located at 514 SW 10th Street, just west of Topeka Boulevard, according to Topeka Police Dispatch.

A caller told police that the suspect was armed with a steak knife.

No injuries have been reported.

Misty Kruger with Topeka Public Schools said Topeka High School nearby has not been put on a lockdown or secure campus but they do have staff watching doors just out of caution.

