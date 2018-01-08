Riley County officer released from hospital after shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Riley County Police officer who was injured in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance has been treated and released from the hospital.

On Friday, January 5, around 12:30 p.m., Sergeant Pat Tiede was shot after responding to the report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. Tiede received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is now continuing his recovery at home, according to RCPD.

RCPD said Tiede is an 18 year veteran of the department, presently serving in the Patrol Division.

“He and his family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and concern that has been shown during this time. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Sgt. Tiede and his family as they continue to heal physically and emotionally.”