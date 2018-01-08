Topeka police return to normal accident reporting

By and Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has now returned to normal accident reporting.

Earlier Monday morning, the department went into walk-in accident reporting due to inclement weather.

During walk-in accident reporting TPD will only respond to accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries. All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance and registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. after the weather clears to report incidents.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s