Topeka police return to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has now returned to normal accident reporting.

Earlier Monday morning, the department went into walk-in accident reporting due to inclement weather.

During walk-in accident reporting TPD will only respond to accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries. All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance and registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. after the weather clears to report incidents.