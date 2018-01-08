Warm weather through Wednesday, snow returns late-week

We’re tracking a classic January thaw for the first half of this week. Outside of some patchy fog earlier this morning, expect lots of sunshine on tap this afternoon. After highs hit the 40s over the weekend, they’ll continue to rise for the first half of this week. We’re talking about highs in the lower/middle 50s…today! It’s incredible what south winds will do this time of the year. Speaking of – the winds will get a bit breezy tomorrow. Expect south wind gusts up to 25 or 30 mph on Tuesday afternoon – boosting highs into the middle/upper 50s. However, the warmest day this week will be Wednesday. Highs will soar into the lower 60s, out ahead of our next storm system. Yes, you read that correctly! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 39°. But, we’ve been so much colder than that seasonal standard since late December. So, not only are the 50s and 60s going to FEEL great this week – but they’ll feel even warmer compared to our recent cold snap to start 2018.

We’re still tracking a late-week storm system that will bring chances for both rain and snow to Northeast Kansas. The timing isn’t completely locked down just yet (we’re still 3+ days away), but we’ll continue to keep our eyes on the computer models over the next few days. However, as it stands right now, clouds will start to increase pretty rapidly on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, some of the recent computer models have a couple rain showers moving into our neck of the woods by Wednesday evening. This weather-maker is a pretty potent cold front and the air moving in on Thursday will be cold enough to support SNOW! In other words, the rain on Wednesday evening will change over into wet snow, by Thursday morning. We should be dry by lunchtime on Thursday. At this point, snowfall amounts look to be less than an inch. As the colder air hangs around, heading into the weekend – we could see some lighter snow showers on Friday evening and Saturday morning. But, the major weather story over the weekend will be the COLD!

Speaking of – Wednesday night’s cold front is so strong that it will take highs in the 60s on Wednesday and chop them back into the 30s on Thursday afternoon. That’s a difference of 30° in less than 24 hours! Overnight temps will plummet into the single digits on Friday morning – we’ll keep them there on Saturday and Sunday mornings too. Daytime temps will be trapped in the ‘teens’ and 20s Friday through Sunday too. So, enjoy the warmer weather over the next few days because Old Man Winter isn’t leaving us for long! We’ll keep you updated on the changing weather forecast in the coming days, especially with the looming cold front. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert