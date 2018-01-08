Wichita shooting leaves 2 men dead, 1 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials say a shooting in south Wichita has left two men dead Saturday.

According to Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department, it happened around 3 p.m. with a shooting call in the 1500 block of West Merton.

Davidson says when officers arrived they found two 20-year-old men, identified by police as Ky E. Jones, Jr. and Jeremy R. Burdine on the ground in front of a home.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where they died from their injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“This incident is not a random incident, and there are no outstanding suspects,” says Davidson.

The investigation is ongoing and police plan to present the case to the Segwick County District Attorney’s Office.