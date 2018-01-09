2 teenagers killed while getting stalled vehicle off Missouri road

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after being struck by a car while trying to get their stalled vehicle off an eastern Missouri roadway.

Authorities say 19-year-old Genevieve Brown of Festus and 18-year-old Warsha Kumar of Yakima, Washington, were driving a 2002 Land Rover Discovery Monday evening when it stalled on a Jefferson County roadway, near Hillsboro. People from two other vehicles were helping push the disabled car off the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2015 Jeep Cherokee rear-ended the Land Rover, pushing it off the side of the road, where it hit a rock bluff. The Jeep then struck two other vehicles.

The elderly driver and passenger in the Jeep are hospitalized with moderate injuries.