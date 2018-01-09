Body found at Topeka vacant lot identified as Merriam woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The person found deceased on January 2 has been identified as 59-year-old Tina Cole of Merriam.

The Coroners’ Office reports the death as not suspicious in nature.

On the afternoon of January 2, Topeka Police received a report of a possible deceased person in the basement area of a vacant lot in the 300 Block of SW Watson.

Workers dropping off construction items at the lot saw what they believed to be a person in the basement area.

Officers located the person in the basement and she was pronounced dead.