Body found at Topeka vacant lot identified as Merriam woman

By Published: Updated:
(KSNT Photo/Willis Scott)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The person found deceased on January 2 has been identified as 59-year-old Tina Cole of Merriam.

The Coroners’ Office reports the death as not suspicious in nature.

On the afternoon of January 2, Topeka Police received a report of a possible deceased person in the basement area of a vacant lot in the 300 Block of SW Watson.

Workers dropping off construction items at the lot saw what they believed to be a person in the basement area.

Officers located the person in the basement and she was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s