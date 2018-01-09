Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2013, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to reporters in Phoenix. For more than five years, Arpaio has fixated on the authenticity of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, going so far to send a deputy and member of his volunteer posse to Hawaii to question officials about the record. He earned plaudits from Donald Trump and became one of the nation’s leading voices on the debunked controversy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, Arpaio plans to bring a close to his five-year investigation into Obama’s birth certificate, ending a chapter that critics denounced as a shameless ploy to raise money from his right-wing base. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a close ally of President Donald Trump and tweeted Tuesday he seeking the post “to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s