Father turns teen son into police after finding child porn on phone

O’FALLON, Mo. (KSNT) – A 17-year-old Missouri teen has been charged for possession of child pornography after his father found photos of a naked toddler on his cell phone.

The O’Fallon Missouri Police Department reports that on December 30, 2017 they received a call regarding inappropriate pictures located on a cell phone used by the caller’s son.

The photos were of a 2-year-old relative of the father’s girlfriend.

During the investigation it was revealed that the suspect had planned to sell the photos for cash.

The St. Charles County Presecuting Attorney’s office issued charges on 17-year-old Andrew Spensberger, of O’Fallon, for possession of child pornography.

His bond has been set at $10,000.