Funeral services set for Maple Hill man killed in Sunday morning crash

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for an 18-year-old Maple Hill man who was killed in a single vehicle crash early Sunday Morning.

Funeral services for Andrew Sopoci will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, according to Piper Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Andrew will lie in state and the family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 7 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Mary’s.

Andrew was born on November 20, 1999 in Manhattan and was the son of Dustin and LaDonna Pageler Sopoci. He attended Maple Hill Grade School, Paxico Middle School and Wabaunsee High School before transferring to St. Mary’s High School his sophomore year, according to his obituary.

Andrew was a senior at St. Mary’s High School and was attending Washburn Technical College where he was studying welding.

“He was an avid hunter and loved to fish.”