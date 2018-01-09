Goodwill returns accidentally donated Acuff fiddle to owner

Roy Acuff
FILE - In this March 18, 1974, file photo, country legend Roy Acuff performs during the Grand Ole Opry's last show at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. A fiddle that Goodwill believes was once owned by Acuff is expected to generate thousands of dollars for the charitable organization in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Star reports Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that the fiddle was donated anonymously to Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas and is being sold in an online auction. Acuff died in 1992 at age 89. (AP Photo/John Duricka,File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fiddle believed to be once owned by the late country music star Roy Acuff is back with its owners after it was accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in Missouri.

The instrument was anonymously donated. Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas put it up for auction on Dec. 27.

The Kansas City Star reports that after bidding began, a member of the family that mistakenly donated the fiddle asked to have it returned.

Kevin Bentley is interim president and CEO of the Kansas City Goodwill organization. He says the item was given back because it was a family heirloom.

Acuff’s fiddles were made by his uncle, Evart Acuff, who numbered each one. A sticker inside said the fiddle, No. 19, was handmade in August 1945 in Maryville, Tennessee.

