Gov. Sam Brownback to deliver his final State of the State address

Published:
Gov. Sam Brownback delivers his State of the State address at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, Kan., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will give his final State of the State address at 5 p.m. to a joint session of the legislature.

He is expected to outline a plan on public school funding. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state’s education funding in inadequate under the state constitution even after lawmakers phased in a $293 million increase over two years to increase it to $4.3 billion a year.

Brownback has said he’ll have a school funding plan without hinting at the details. He plans to outline his full budget recommendations for lawmakers Wednesday.

