Kansas governor promises extra $600M for schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is proposing that the state phase in a $600 million increase in spending on its public schools over five years without detailing how he’d pay for it.

Brownback included the proposal in his State of the State address Tuesday evening to a joint session of the Legislature.

The proposal is a response to a Kansas Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools.

The court ruled in October that the state’s annual aid of $4.3 billion to its public schools was insufficient. Its decision came after lawmakers last year phased in a $293 million increase in education funding.

Brownback told lawmakers that he is proposing to increase spending on schools without increasing taxes. He planned to release detailed budget proposals to lawmakers Wednesday.

