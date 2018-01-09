Kansas man arrested after his wife’s body found in Missouri

Published:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kansas man after his wife’s body was found across the state line in Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the man was alone when officers went to his Overland Park, Kansas, residence Monday afternoon after receiving calls about a domestic disturbance. The man called police hours later to return to his residence to report that his wife was missing.

Police said officers became suspicious during the interview and that the man admitted to having a role in her disappearance. Her body later was found later in nearby Raymore, Missouri, and the man was taken into custody. The name of the man and his wife weren’t immediately released.

