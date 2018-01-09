KSNT teams up with St. Jude to break ground for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is proud to announce that we are teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for 2018.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a community service project to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s a project that everyone can get behind and support.

It is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $350 million. All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

KSNT News, along with Drippe’ Construction and other community leaders and volunteers are kicking off the event Tuesday evening with a groundbreaking ceremony featuring words from a local St. Jude patient family on why this campaign is so important.

Those at the groundbreaking event will learn how they can enter to win the soon to be constructed house and other high-end prizes by purchasing a $100 raffle ticket. Only a limited number of tickets will be available starting in early April 2018 and all proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit St. Jude and its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The groundbreaking event will take place at 4:45 p.m. at Miller’s Reserve, a subdivision in west Topeka located at SW 21st and Indian Hills Road. KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will have live coverage of this event on KSNT News at 5.