Mom, 27, aunt charged over dead baby at Texas gas station

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested the mother and aunt of a weeks-old baby after the infant’s body was found at a North Texas gas station.

Hunt County jail records show 27-year-old Stephanie Leanne Flynn of Greenville was being held Tuesday on an evidence tampering charge in her daughter’s death. Bond was $50,000.

Greenville police Sgt. Adam Phillips says autopsy results are pending on the baby born in November and discovered dead on Monday. Investigators say the baby may have died at the mother’s home and the corpse was moved to the gas station.

The woman’s 20-year-old sister, Shawn Elise Flynn of Greenville, also faces a tampering charge and was released Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

Phillips didn’t immediately provide the baby’s birth date.

Police had no information on attorneys representing the siblings.