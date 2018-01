TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Leavenworth man was sentenced Tuesday to 8 years and 9 months in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.

James Cartwright, 40, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

In his plea, Cartwright admitted he sold thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine to investigators working undercover in Overland Park and the Kansas City metro area.