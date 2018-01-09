SE Topeka house fire suspected as arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials say an early Tuesday morning house fire in southeast Topeka was intentionally set.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the structure fire just before 7 a.m. at 322 SE 35th Terrace in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.

Fire crews were able to confirm that the house was vacant with no occupants inside. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Early investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set at the rear of the structure.

The estimated amount of damage was reported to be $5,000.

Anyone with information about this fire are being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.