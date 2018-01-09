Topeka man arrested after early morning chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was arrested after an early morning chase in northern Shawnee County.

Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a White Pontiac Grand Prix near NW 46th and Rochester Road for a traffic violation.

The driver of the Grand Prix failed to stop for the deputy and a chase began. The suspect’s vehicle continued northbound on Rochester and turned east on NW 50th continuing east at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase continued north on Topeka Blvd. before the suspect’s vehicle turned into a neighborhood in the 5700 block of North Topeka Blvd. The driver then fled the car, letting the vehicle roll into a tree.

The suspect was then apprehended by the deputy and transported to the Shawnee County jail.

The suspect was identified as Jeremy L. Rhoads, 42, of Topeka. He was booked into jail for speeding, other traffic violations, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while license suspended, flee or attempt to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant.