Trump says he doesn’t think Winfrey will run

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but doesn’t think she will run.

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He says, “Oprah would be a lot of fun.” But he says, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

The president added that he appeared on one of the media mogul’s final shows and knows her “very well.”

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes that has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.