Trump says he doesn’t think Winfrey will run

By Published:
Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LINDT CHOCOLATE - Ava DuVernay, left, Oprah Winfrey, center, and Gayle King are seen at the Golden Globes sponsored by Lindt Chocolate on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate/AP Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential contest but doesn’t think she will run.

Trump spoke Tuesday at the White House as he met with lawmakers on immigration. He says, “Oprah would be a lot of fun.” But he says, “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

The president added that he appeared on one of the media mogul’s final shows and knows her “very well.”

Winfrey gave an impassioned speech Sunday night at the Golden Globes that has sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s