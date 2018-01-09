Warm, breezy weather takes us to mid-week, snow prior to the weekend

We’re tracking even warmer weather on tap today…and tomorrow. How great did it FEEL outside yesterday? Highs in the 50s are almost too good to be true, since we’ve been bitterly cold for the better part of the last two weeks. Expect highs to push 55° today and then 60°+ is in the cards tomorrow. Our winds have completely shifted to the south, since this past weekend. And it’s these southerly breezes that will help boost temperatures into the unseasonably warm territory, over the next 48 hours. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 39°. South winds will gust upwards of 25 mph today and then they’ll crank up over 30 mph tomorrow – just out ahead of our next storm system arriving Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking that late-week storm system that will bring chances for both rain and snow to Northeast Kansas. The timing isn’t completely locked down just yet (we’re still about 3 days away), but we’ll continue to keep our eyes on the computer models. As it stands right now, clouds will start to increase pretty rapidly on Wednesday afternoon. In fact, it looks like a couple rain showers could be moving into our neck of the woods by Wednesday evening. The rain will first arrive across our north/west counties (spots NW of Manhattan) and push east throughout Thursday morning. This weather-maker is a pretty potent cold front and the air moving in on Thursday will be cold enough to support SNOW! In other words, the rain on Wednesday evening will change over into wet snow, by Thursday morning. We should be dry by lunchtime on Thursday, though. At this point, snowfall amounts look to be less than an inch – with the higher end of that range across the NW counties (where it would likely snow longest). As the colder air hangs around, heading into the weekend – we could see some lighter snow showers on Friday evening and Saturday morning. But, the major weather story for the weekend will be the COLD!

Wednesday night’s cold front is so strong that it will take highs in the 60s on Wednesday afternoon and chop them back into the 30s by Thursday afternoon. That’s a difference of 30° in less than 24 hours! Overnight temps will plummet into the single digits on Friday morning – we’ll keep them there on Saturday and Sunday mornings too. Daytime temps will be trapped in the ‘teens’ and 20s Friday through Monday too. So, enjoy the warmer weather over the next couple of days because Old Man Winter isn’t leaving us for long! It’s also worth mentioning that the coldest day of the week looks to be Saturday, where highs will have a hard time reaching 20°. The forecast still looks chilly heading into next week – MLK Day will feature a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ with highs around 25-30°. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Wednesday night’s weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert