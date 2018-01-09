Wichita NAACP president responds to lawmaker’s comments about African-Americans, marijuana

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas state lawmaker is in hot water after comments he made at a legislative community meeting in Garden City over the weekend.

Representative Steve Alford made the controversial remarks as he was arguing against legalizing marijuana.

The comments have received national attention after Alford made negative reference of marijuana use by African-Americans.

Video shot by the Garden City Telegram prompted an outcry against Alford.

Their story, with a link to the video, can be found by clicking here.

In the video, you hear Alford saying, “One of the reasons why, I hate to say it’s the African-Americans, they couldn’t they were basically users, and they were, and they basically responded the worst to all of those drugs just because their, their makeup, their genetics.”

Alford on Saturday was saying African-Americans were one of the reasons behind the outlawing of drugs in the 1930’s.

“It puts in bad light an entire race of people,” said Larry Burks, Sr., the president of the Wichita chapter of the NAACP, who is speaking out against comments made by Alford.

“I majored in pre-med and biology myself and nowhere in my genetic studies did it say that African-Americans had a gene that predisposed them to be, to have bad character,” he said.

Burks isn’t the only one sharing disapproval of Alford’s comments.

Former Wichita mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Carl Brewer said in a statement, “It is hard to believe that in 2018, anyone would support the discredited and racist policies of the Jim Crow-era.”

Governor Sam Brownback said, “I completely disagree with the comments made by Representative Steve Alford. It was appropriate for him to apologize.”

Alford did apologize in a statement Monday, saying: “I was wrong. I regret my comments, and I sincerely apologize to anyone whom I have hurt.”

But Burks says it is not enough.

“As a legislator he is held to a higher standard, and if he fails to maintain that standard he does not deserve to be in that position representing the tax-paying citizens of this state of Kansas, of which a number of African-Americans are,” said Burks.

In Alford’s apology letter, he said he would continue to fight the spread of addiction in Kansas and that “legalizing marijuana only opens the door to harder drugs.”