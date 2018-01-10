Crews on scene of injury crash near Perry

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.

The crash involves two vehicles and has shutdown U.S. Highway 24 in both directions from Thompsonville Rd. to Ferguson Rd. according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

At least three people are reported injured, with possible life-threatening injuries. One medical helicopter has already left the scene and another one was reported to be landing.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said crews are flagging traffic through using the westbound lane.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The crash is near the scene where four people, including an infant were killed in a crash in June 2016.

