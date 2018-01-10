Everything you need to know about tonight’s snowstorm

We’re tracking our last ‘warm’ day before Old Man Winter returns from his early January hiatus. We’ve had two straight days with high temperatures in the 50s! It’s felt wonderful outside this week, especially coming off our recent cold snap stretching all the way back to late December. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is just 39° – it’s winter after all. Mother Nature has a funny way of changing our weather really quickly sometimes and those major changes are coming as early as tonight. But before tonight’s cold front arrives – expect highs in the middle 50s, despite little help from the sunshine. In other words, it’s going to be another cloudy day. The south breezes from yesterday are only going to get stronger, as tonight’s weather-maker approaches. That means you should plan for warm south winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times today. It’s those persistent south breezes that are responsible for our mini January thaw this week!

As we alluded to above – a pretty potent cold front will be moving into our neck of the woods overnight. Computer models still show plain old RAIN moving into our northwest counties late this evening (10pm-midnight). Temps will be well above the freezing mark prior to midnight, so there’s no chance for snow until the cold front starts to move through. However, we’re forecasting low temperatures in the 20s tomorrow morning. That means tonight’s rain will quickly changeover to wet snow prior to dawn! The movement of this storm system is northwest to southeast across our area. Plan on accumulating snow to impact your Thursday morning commute. In terms of snowfall totals, we’re looking at a general ‘coating to an inch’ across Northeast Kansas, with the ‘heavier’ amounts farther north/west (where it will be raining/snowing first). In other words, spots north and west of Manhattan have to best chance at closer to an inch of snow. This is NOT a major winter storm, but be ready to deal with the travel problems that come with snow this time of the year!

The main weather story on Friday and for the rest of the extended forecast is the COLD. Yes, we’ll be talking a lot about the accumulating snow tomorrow morning, but after the snow wraps up midday – temps will be some 30°+ colder than we have been. Daytime temps will be trapped in the 20s on Thursday, morning lows will plummet into the single digits on Friday and highs won’t get much warmer than 15° on Saturday! Expect a general ‘mix of sun and clouds’ this weekend, but it’s just going to be cold outside (day and night). Monday is already MLK Day and we’re looking at much of the same next week. In fact, highs for the holiday (and Tuesday) look to be in the lower/middle 20s. It’s January and Old Man Winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. As always, if anything changes over the next few days – we’ll let you know. We have high confidence in our rain and snow forecast tonight/tomorrow and there’s no doubt it’s going to be cold and dry this weekend. Stay tuned.

