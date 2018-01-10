Funeral services set for woman killed in Topeka standoff

Published:
Tiffany Rennee Montalvo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Eudora woman killed in a 16-hour standoff last week in east Topeka.

Services for Tiffany Rennee Montalvo, 31, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel. A gathering will be held at V.F.W. Post 400 following the service.

Montalvo was found dead last Friday after a 16-hour standoff. Investigators are calling this incident a murder-suicide, according to Topeka Police.

Three people were in the Topeka townhome during the standoff and all three were known to each other.

Juan Lucio was the man found dead inside, along with Montalvo.

A third woman inside was able to exit safely through a second story window to first responders during the standoff. She has not been identified at this time.

Montalvo was born in Topeka and attended Washburn Rural High School, according to her obituary. She leaves behind a husband, two children.

